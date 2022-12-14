Overview

Dr. Chris Marino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Marino works at Florida Neurology Group in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.