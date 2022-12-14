Dr. Marino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chris Marino, MD
Overview
Dr. Chris Marino, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Marino works at
Locations
Florida Neurology Group P L.12670 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 574-4242
Florida Neurology Group1003 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 202, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 574-4242
Breast Health Center - the Sanctuary8960 Colonial Center Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33905 Directions (239) 936-3554
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy I was referred to Dr. Marino, he and his staff are absolutely the best! I felt so comfortable, like I was the only patient there. He took his time, explained everything to me, made me feel like a person, not a number. I am so impressed with Dr. Marino, Stephanie, and Myra. I was given the best care ever while visiting this office.
About Dr. Chris Marino, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1417950635
Education & Certifications
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Dr. Marino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marino works at
Dr. Marino has seen patients for Essential Tremor, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Marino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.
