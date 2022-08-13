Dr. Chris Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Malone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Malone, MD is a Phlebologist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Malone works at
Locations
-
1
Athens Vein & Thoracic Specialists1181 Langford Dr Ste 104, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 705-8118
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malone?
If you need any help, you really need to come here. Everyone is so nice and the experience is so great!
About Dr. Chris Malone, MD
- Phlebology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1679581474
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hospital|Univerisity Of Texas Medical School|University Tx Med School At Houston
- Memorial Hermann Hospital
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone works at
260 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.