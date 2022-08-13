See All Phlebologists in Watkinsville, GA
Dr. Chris Malone, MD

Phlebology
5 (260)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chris Malone, MD is a Phlebologist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Malone works at Athens Vein & Thoracic Specialists in Watkinsville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Athens Vein & Thoracic Specialists
    1181 Langford Dr Ste 104, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 705-8118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Lymphedema
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Lymphedema

Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal, Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phlebectomy Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Robotic Surgery, Thoracic Chevron Icon
Segmentectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 260 ratings
    Patient Ratings (260)
    5 Star
    (251)
    4 Star
    (9)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2022
    If you need any help, you really need to come here. Everyone is so nice and the experience is so great!
    Leila M. — Aug 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Chris Malone, MD

    • Phlebology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679581474
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University Hospital|Univerisity Of Texas Medical School|University Tx Med School At Houston
    • Memorial Hermann Hospital
    • U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malone works at Athens Vein & Thoracic Specialists in Watkinsville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Malone’s profile.

    260 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

