Dr. Chris Malinky, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Chris Malinky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Malinky, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Malinky works at
Locations
Colorado Springs Interventional Pain Management3030 N Circle Dr Ste 210, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 228-9440
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Malinky & Staff welcomed me in to their office after my PCP retired. I was in chronic pain management for 10 years with the same Physician, when he retired I was quite nervous with all regards to this change! I can recall visiting another "pain clinic" in the past, but was very relieved with this experience! The Dr. & his entire team are reasonable & VERY responsive to work with. When looking for my referral selection, this office seemed to make themselves most available & reliable with every detail, which is still assuring.
About Dr. Chris Malinky, MD
- Pain Management
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Med College
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malinky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malinky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malinky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malinky works at
Dr. Malinky has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malinky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malinky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malinky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malinky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.