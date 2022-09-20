See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Chris Malinky, MD

Pain Management
3 (64)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chris Malinky, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Malinky works at Interventional Pain Management in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Colorado Springs Interventional Pain Management
    Colorado Springs Interventional Pain Management
3030 N Circle Dr Ste 210, Colorado Springs, CO 80909
(719) 228-9440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana
    Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr. Malinky & Staff welcomed me in to their office after my PCP retired. I was in chronic pain management for 10 years with the same Physician, when he retired I was quite nervous with all regards to this change! I can recall visiting another "pain clinic" in the past, but was very relieved with this experience! The Dr. & his entire team are reasonable & VERY responsive to work with. When looking for my referral selection, this office seemed to make themselves most available & reliable with every detail, which is still assuring.
    JG - COS — Sep 20, 2022
    About Dr. Chris Malinky, MD

    Pain Management
    1669638144
    Rush Med College
    University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
    Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Malinky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Malinky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malinky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Malinky works at Interventional Pain Management in Colorado Springs, CO.

    Dr. Malinky has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Malinky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malinky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malinky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

