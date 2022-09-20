Overview

Dr. Chris Malinky, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Malinky works at Interventional Pain Management in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.