Dr. Chris Magee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Magee, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North, Major Hospital and Riverview Health.
Dr. Magee works at
Locations
Urology of Indiana LLC14300 E 138th Ste A, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 890-2000
Community Hospital East1500 N Ritter Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 355-1411
Urology of Indiana L.l.c.8040 Clearvista Pkwy Ste 370, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 813-1660
Urology of Indiana LLC2451 Intelliplex Dr Ste 250, Shelbyville, IN 46176 Directions (317) 890-2000
Urology of Indiana L.l.c.1270 N Post Rd Ste A, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 895-6095
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Community Hospital East
- Community Hospital North
- Major Hospital
- Riverview Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Magee is a great urologist. He is urgent with care. He listens to you and let's you be a member of the care team. He is knowledgeable physician and a nice enough guy.
About Dr. Chris Magee, MD
- Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1346257730
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
