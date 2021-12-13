Dr. Chris Lycette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lycette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Lycette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Lycette, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Locations
Allentown1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (484) 884-1389
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
AMAZING!!! Exceptionally Talented Surgeon!!! It is hard to find the correct word / words to describe Dr. Lycette. He is truly a gifted human being. I was diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis that I had been living with for several years. The condition was pain full, at times extremely pain full. I had tried all other treatment options over the years with none giving me lasting relief. I had always assumed I had sciatic pain and was told as much. Three weeks ago my symptoms became very severe impacting my ability to walk. My wife took me to LVH Cedar Crest ER for evaluation. The entire team at Cedar Crest was exceptional! With in a few hours I had an MRI that reveled the true extent of my back issues, I was very close to becoming paralyzed due to severe degeneration of my L4 and L5 vertebrae. Dr. Lycett called me the next day to schedule surgery that Thursday. He assembled a phenomenal team to complete this very complicated procedure. My surgery was completed with out any com
About Dr. Chris Lycette, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Neurosurgery
