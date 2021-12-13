See All Neurosurgeons in Allentown, PA
Dr. Chris Lycette, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Chris Lycette, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.

Dr. Lycette works at LVPG Physiatry-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allentown
    1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 400, Allentown, PA 18103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 884-1389

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Spinal Fusion
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc Surgery
Spinal Fusion
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Herniated Disc Surgery

Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Dec 13, 2021
    AMAZING!!! Exceptionally Talented Surgeon!!! It is hard to find the correct word / words to describe Dr. Lycette. He is truly a gifted human being. I was diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis that I had been living with for several years. The condition was pain full, at times extremely pain full. I had tried all other treatment options over the years with none giving me lasting relief. I had always assumed I had sciatic pain and was told as much. Three weeks ago my symptoms became very severe impacting my ability to walk. My wife took me to LVH Cedar Crest ER for evaluation. The entire team at Cedar Crest was exceptional! With in a few hours I had an MRI that reveled the true extent of my back issues, I was very close to becoming paralyzed due to severe degeneration of my L4 and L5 vertebrae. Dr. Lycett called me the next day to schedule surgery that Thursday. He assembled a phenomenal team to complete this very complicated procedure. My surgery was completed with out any com
    Robert Seitzinger — Dec 13, 2021
    About Dr. Chris Lycette, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326055849
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Lycette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lycette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lycette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lycette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lycette works at LVPG Physiatry-1250 Cedar Crest in Allentown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lycette’s profile.

    Dr. Lycette has seen patients for Spinal Fusion, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lycette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Lycette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lycette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lycette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lycette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

