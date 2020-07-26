Dr. Chris Lowery, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lowery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Lowery, DO
Dr. Chris Lowery, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Surgical Associates Of Indiana6350 Rucker Rd Ste 103, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Directions (317) 682-2038
Ascension St. Vincent Fishers13861 Olio Rd, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 415-9000
Aesthetic Physicians PC8500 Keystone Xing Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46240 Directions (317) 708-4665
- Hendricks Regional Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Easy going consultation. Not pushy. Explained options. Amazing results. Would recommend to anyone.
- General Surgery
- English
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Lowery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lowery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lowery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lowery has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lowery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Lowery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lowery.
