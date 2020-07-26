Overview

Dr. Chris Lowery, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.



Dr. Lowery works at Surgical Associates Of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Fishers, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.