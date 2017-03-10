Dr. Wing-Yin Leong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wing-Yin Leong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Wing-Yin Leong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Leong works at
Locations
Arcadia Pediatrics Medical Grp612 W Duarte Rd Ste 603, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 445-8666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leong is a very caring doctor. He has a lot of experience, and gives good assurance to parents and to kids. He has a great staff, and Katrina is very helpful as well. My kids have had a great experience being cared for by Dr. Leong. When my second child had respiratory distress, Dr. Leong knew when to send him to the hospital, and he recovered very well. Thank you, Dr. Leong!
About Dr. Wing-Yin Leong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285669549
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
