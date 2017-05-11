See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Ventura, CA
Dr. Chris Landon, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Chris Landon, MD

Pediatric Pulmonology
3.5 (5)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Chris Landon, MD is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Pulmonology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.

Dr. Landon works at Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc
    300 Hillmont Ave Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 652-6255
  2. 2
    Academic Family Medicine Clinic-mh
    3291 Loma Vista Rd Bldg 340, Ventura, CA 93003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 652-6255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test
Pulmonary Function Test
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Bronchoprovocation Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Landon?

    May 11, 2017
    Dr. Christopher Landon is probably the finest doctor ever to see my daughter. He cares about the entire patient. He is thorough and careful and smart and has a huge heart. I was lucky to find him. His help was instrumental in prolonging my daughters life. Through his behavior and thoughtfulness he inspired Mathilda to take care of herself. He is all a great doctor should be. His care does not stop at the clinic. Everyday through his foundation he is commited to helping children. An amazing man.
    Peter Lucas in Los Angeles, CA — May 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chris Landon, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chris Landon, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Landon to family and friends

    Dr. Landon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Landon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chris Landon, MD.

    About Dr. Chris Landon, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427118868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allergy Immunology Respiratory
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Stanford University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Southern California School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Landon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Landon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Landon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Landon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Landon works at Pediatric Diagnostic Center Fqhc in Ventura, CA. View the full address on Dr. Landon’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Landon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chris Landon, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.