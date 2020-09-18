Overview

Dr. Chris Khatchaturian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington - D.D.S..



Dr. Khatchaturian works at Smile Dental Group in Palmdale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.