Dr. Chris Khatchaturian, DDS
Overview
Dr. Chris Khatchaturian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Palmdale, CA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington - D.D.S..
Locations
Smile Dental Group2508 E PALMDALE BLVD, Palmdale, CA 93550 Directions (661) 457-9566Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln
- MetLife
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Life
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent customer service have never been dissatisfied with his care he takes pride in his work .??
About Dr. Chris Khatchaturian, DDS
- Dentistry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1063541985
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington - D.D.S.
