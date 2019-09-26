Dr. Chris Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Kennedy, MD
Overview
Dr. Chris Kennedy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in SUMMERVILLE, SC. They graduated from University Of South Carolina and is affiliated with Colleton Medical Center, Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
-
1
Trident Cardiology Associates300 Callen Blvd Ste 220, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 702-6096Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Trident Cardiology Associates3601 Ladson Rd Ste 100, Ladson, SC 29456 Directions (843) 560-5562
-
3
Memorial Health University Physicians - GYN Cancer Care302 Medical Park Dr Ste 212, Walterboro, SC 29488 Directions (843) 560-5564
-
4
Trident Cardiology Associates401 N Live Oak Dr, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 702-6095
Hospital Affiliations
- Colleton Medical Center
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kennedy?
Dr Kennedy is an excellent cardiologist with prompt care. He and is staff are friendly. Efficent and kind. I highly recommend Dr Kennedy
About Dr. Chris Kennedy, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1598714198
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University of Kansas Medical Center School of Medicine
- University Of South Carolina
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.