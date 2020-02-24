Dr. Chris Kassaris, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Kassaris, DPM
Overview
Dr. Chris Kassaris, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Associated Podiatrists of Fairfield1881 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (860) 874-2351Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Greenwich Office282 Railroad Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 869-2022
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chris. Very nice , experienced However. Must make hand sanitizer available in waiting room Should have water cooler also Be more aware of sanitizer for patients Good people , friendly
About Dr. Chris Kassaris, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kassaris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kassaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kassaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kassaris has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kassaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kassaris speaks Greek and Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kassaris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kassaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kassaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kassaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.