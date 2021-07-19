Dr. Chris Karas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Karas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Karas, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Karas works at
Locations
Ohiohealth Neurological Physicians285 E State St Ste 430, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 566-9777
OhioHealth Neurological Physicians300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2350, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 566-9777
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Compassion, caring, and knowledgeable doctor with great bed side manner. He listens, understands and explains complicated procedures with patients and caregivers.
About Dr. Chris Karas, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1174781587
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University Hospitals
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karas has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Spinal Cord Stimulation and Spine Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Karas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karas.
