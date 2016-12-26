Dr. Chris Kalucis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalucis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Kalucis, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chris Kalucis, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Ohio University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Clinical Research Solutions LLC15299 Bagley Rd Ste 300, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-5091
Ent and Allergy Health Services, Inc.970 E Washington St Ste 5D, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 725-5972
- Southwest General Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very kind, considerate, and compassionate. Explained the problem with the tonsils; explained the tonsillectomy produce and recovery. Made us feel very comfortable.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1124127345
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Grandview Hosp & Med Ctr
- Ohio University / Main Campus
- Ohio State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Kalucis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalucis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalucis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalucis has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalucis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalucis speaks Greek.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalucis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalucis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalucis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalucis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.