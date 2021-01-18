See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Loganville, GA
Dr. Chris Ibikunle, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (219)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chris Ibikunle, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kazakh-Russian Medical University and is affiliated with Piedmont Walton Hospital.

Dr. Ibikunle works at Georgia SurgiCare Loganville in Loganville, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ideal Body Institute Loganville
    367 Athens Hwy Ste 100, Loganville, GA 30052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 466-6760
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Ideal Body Institute Buckhead
    371 E Paces Ferry Rd NE Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 466-6760
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Walton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transoral Incisionless Fundoplication Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 219 ratings
    Patient Ratings (219)
    5 Star
    (208)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Chris Ibikunle, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1992981302
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Sugeons
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Kazakh-Russian Medical University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Ibikunle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ibikunle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ibikunle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ibikunle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ibikunle has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ibikunle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    219 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibikunle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibikunle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibikunle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibikunle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

