Overview

Dr. Chris Ibikunle, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Loganville, GA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Kazakh-Russian Medical University and is affiliated with Piedmont Walton Hospital.



Dr. Ibikunle works at Georgia SurgiCare Loganville in Loganville, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.