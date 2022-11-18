See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Chris Geohas, MD

Cardiology
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chris Geohas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.

Dr. Geohas works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Consultants
    3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 867-8644
    Cardiovascular Consultants Limited
    6036 N 19th Ave Ste 312, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 867-8644
    Lincoln North Mtn Office
    9100 N 2nd St Ste 321, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 867-8644
    East Valley Endocrinology Diabetes & Metabolism PC
    3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 348, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 867-8644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Disease
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Chest Pain
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomegaly
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypotension
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive
Cardioversion, Elective
Coarctation of the Aorta
Ebstein's Anomaly
Endocarditis
First Degree Heart Block
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Long QT Syndrome
Marfan Syndrome
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy
Prinzmetal Angina
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Tetralogy of Fallot
Third Degree Heart Block
Unstable Angina
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona PHCS
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Concentra
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • Humana
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Self Pay
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Yavapai Long Term Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 18, 2022
    Dr Chris Geohas is an excellent Dr. He is patient, will explain any questions, Very personable, efficient and very TOP DOC in my book.
    Todd — Nov 18, 2022
    About Dr. Chris Geohas, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1659377398
    Education & Certifications

    • RUSH PRESBYTERIAN-SAINT LUKE'S MEDICAL CENTER
