Dr. Chris Geannopoulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Geannopoulos works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.