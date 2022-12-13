Dr. Chris Geannopoulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geannopoulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Geannopoulos, MD
Overview
Dr. Chris Geannopoulos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Geannopoulos works at
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care, 100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540
Hospital Affiliations
Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Geannopoulos?
Dr. Geannopolos saved my life after going into v-fib; flatlining for 10+ seconds. I had complete confidence in his skills and felt an overwhelming sense of relief once he arrived. He is highly skilled/knowledgeable and thinks on his feet. I couldn't ask for more given the shape I was in. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend him!
About Dr. Chris Geannopoulos, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265407076
Education & Certifications
Loyola University Medical Center
University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
Internal Medicine
