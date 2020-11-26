Overview

Dr. Chris Garcia, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Texas City, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Garcia works at COASTAL HEALTH & WELLNESS CLINIC in Texas City, TX with other offices in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.