Dr. Chris Fevurly, MD

Internal Medicine
1.5 (11)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Chris Fevurly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fevurly works at Lawrence Memorial Pediatric Hospitalists, Lawrence, KS in Lawrence, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence Memorial Hospital
    325 Maine St, Lawrence, KS 66044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 505-3122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
1.4
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Aug 19, 2021
Very good doc.
— Aug 19, 2021
About Dr. Chris Fevurly, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285757716
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Fevurly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fevurly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fevurly works at Lawrence Memorial Pediatric Hospitalists, Lawrence, KS in Lawrence, KS. View the full address on Dr. Fevurly’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fevurly. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fevurly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fevurly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fevurly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

