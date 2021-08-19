Dr. Fevurly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chris Fevurly, MD
Dr. Chris Fevurly, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Lawrence Memorial Hospital325 Maine St, Lawrence, KS 66044 Directions (785) 505-3122
Very good doc.
About Dr. Chris Fevurly, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Occupational Medicine
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Fevurly. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fevurly.
