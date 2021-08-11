Overview

Dr. Chris Fadeff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Fadeff works at Practice in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

