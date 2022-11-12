See All Hand Surgeons in Jackson, MS
Dr. Chris Ethridge, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (101)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. Chris Ethridge, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Ethridge works at Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center
    1325 E Fortification St, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 354-4488
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Flowood Clinic
    4506 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 354-4488
  3. 3
    Flowood Clinic
    4309 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 354-4488

  • King's Daughters Medical Center
  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Birth Defects Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lump
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Mass Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mass
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Work-Related Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Worker's Compensation

    Nov 12, 2022
    Wonderful bedside manner… kind and compassionate. Dr. Etheridge diagnosed and explained my trigger finger quickly. Then discussed options for my treatment. He gave me a steroid shot and the next day I felt relief!! I highly recommend him for any hand/wrist problems!??
    M. Garner — Nov 12, 2022
    About Dr. Chris Ethridge, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1386632560
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Vincent's Melbourne, Australia
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • University of Mississippi
    Medical Education
    • Hand Surgery
