Overview

Dr. Chris Ethridge, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Ethridge works at Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Jackson, MS with other offices in Flowood, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.