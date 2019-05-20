Overview

Dr. Chris Christakos, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Mocksville, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Christakos works at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Mocksville, NC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC and Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.