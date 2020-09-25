Dr. Chris Caraang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caraang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Caraang, MD
Overview
Dr. Chris Caraang, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Locations
Southwest Medical Associates-port X-ray888 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 877-8654
Southwest Medical Assoc-s Eastern4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 737-1880Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caraang is the best Cardiologist I've EVER been to see. He changed my medication significantly, and I've achieved cholesterol, Triglyceride, HDL, and more, numbers I never thought possible with my genetic family history. He's kind, attentive, up to date with his knowledge, and gives you all the time you need for questions. As for his nurse Shirley, I don't understand the complaints that I see. She's busy all day, but always returns calls late in the day or early evening.
About Dr. Chris Caraang, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1700891470
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Caraang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caraang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Caraang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caraang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caraang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caraang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.