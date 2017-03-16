Dr. Christopher Byard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Byard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Byard, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Byard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crenshaw Community Hospital, Dale Medical Center, Doctors Memorial Hospital, Donalsonville Hospital, Flowers Hospital, Medical Center Enterprise, Northwest Florida Community Hospital and Wiregrass Medical Center.
Locations
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
Hospital Affiliations
- Crenshaw Community Hospital
- Dale Medical Center
- Doctors Memorial Hospital
- Donalsonville Hospital
- Flowers Hospital
- Medical Center Enterprise
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
- Wiregrass Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Byard has been my Cardiologist for approximately 18 years. He is the best doctor and is very caring and always listens to any of my comments and concerns. I am very pleased with the excellent care that I have received from Dr Byard. I highly recommend Dr. Byard.
About Dr. Christopher Byard, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1730173535
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Byard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Byard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Byard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Byard has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Byard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Byard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Byard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Byard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Byard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.