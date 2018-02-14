Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM
Overview
Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland - D.P.M..
Dr. Bryant works at
Locations
Kentucky Foot Professionals2659 Regency Rd # 110, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 278-7313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The pad of my foot near my toes and my toes had been hurting for nearly a year before I visited Dr. Bryant. After a thoughtful appointment including a thorough health check, x-rays and an interview, Dr. Bryant gave me some Quadrastep inserts. I was skeptical, having suffered for nearly a year. The next day I walked over 8 miles in my new inserts and my feet felt fine! No pain in the usual spots and no pain due to the new inserts. So, I'm a complete convert! Great care for your feet!
About Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1750313748
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - Columbia Lakeside Hospital, PHS Mt. Sinai East
- Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland - D.P.M.
- Hanover College - BS in Biology
Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bryant speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.
