See All Podiatrists in Lexington, KY
Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM

Podiatry
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland - D.P.M..

Dr. Bryant works at Kentucky Foot Professionals in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kentucky Foot Professionals
    2659 Regency Rd # 110, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 278-7313

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Blistering Diseases Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bryant?

    Feb 14, 2018
    The pad of my foot near my toes and my toes had been hurting for nearly a year before I visited Dr. Bryant. After a thoughtful appointment including a thorough health check, x-rays and an interview, Dr. Bryant gave me some Quadrastep inserts. I was skeptical, having suffered for nearly a year. The next day I walked over 8 miles in my new inserts and my feet felt fine! No pain in the usual spots and no pain due to the new inserts. So, I'm a complete convert! Great care for your feet!
    Christine Kuhn in KY — Feb 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bryant to family and friends

    Dr. Bryant's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bryant

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM.

    About Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1750313748
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - Columbia Lakeside Hospital, PHS Mt. Sinai East
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland - D.P.M.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Hanover College - BS in Biology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bryant has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bryant works at Kentucky Foot Professionals in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Bryant’s profile.

    Dr. Bryant has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Chris Bryant, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.