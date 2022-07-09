Dr. Bajaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chris Bajaj, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Bajaj, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.
Dr. Bajaj works at
Locations
Diabetes & Thyroid Center of Ft Wo7801 Oakmont Blvd Ste 101, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 263-0007
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bajaj answered all my questions and was very informative. I really like the approach he is taking with my type 2 diabetes. Im lucky to have him as my Dr.
About Dr. Chris Bajaj, DO
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1164454369
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
