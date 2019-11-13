Dr. Chris Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chris Alexander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chris Alexander, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denison, TX.
Dr. Alexander works at
Locations
1
TexomaCare - Internal Medicine5012 S US Highway 75 Ste 300, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 416-6010Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alexander is so personable, thorough, and doesn’t rush in and out. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Chris Alexander, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1366763757
Education & Certifications
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Vitamin D Deficiency and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
