Dr. Choudhury Hasan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital and Queens Hospital Center.



Dr. Hasan works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Infectious Disease in Flushing, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY, Ridgewood, NY, Bronx, NY and Jamaica, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Vertigo and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.