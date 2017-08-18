Dr. Choudhury Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Choudhury Hasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Choudhury Hasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Grace U Med Sch, Nevis and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Interfaith Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 528 Prospect Pl Fl 2, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 613-6845
-
2
Dynamic Medical PC13313 Liberty Ave, South Richmond Hill, NY 11419 Directions (718) 206-2600
-
3
Choudhury S Hasan MD9712 63rd Dr Ste Ca, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 830-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookdale Hospital Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Professional service. Nice and helpful stuff. Asap appointments.
About Dr. Choudhury Hasan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1629187752
Education & Certifications
- Grace U Med Sch, Nevis
- Gastroenterology
