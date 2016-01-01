Dr. Choudhary Singh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Choudhary Singh Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Choudhary Singh Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 62 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Singh Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Memorial Counseling Assoc.4525 E ATHERTON ST, Long Beach, CA 90815 Directions (562) 426-6571
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singh Patel?
About Dr. Choudhary Singh Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 62 years of experience
- English
- 1003843863
Education & Certifications
- RANI DURGAVATI VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh Patel works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.