Dr. Chotikorn Khunnawat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chotikorn Khunnawat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
715 E Western Reserve Rd Fl 2, Youngstown, OH 44514 (330) 726-3204
-
2
Judith Kalia MD, 627 Eastland Ave SE Ste 301, Warren, OH 44484 (330) 392-3099
-
3
St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center, 8401 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512 (330) 729-2929
-
4
Hmhpohio Heart Institute, 1001 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 (330) 747-6446
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chotikorn Khunnawat, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245447879
Education & Certifications
- CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
