Overview

Dr. Chotikorn Khunnawat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.