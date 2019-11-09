See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elk Grove, CA
Dr. Choon-Weng Chan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Choon-Weng Chan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Sacramento.

Dr. Chan works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    8220 Wymark Dr Ste 200, Elk Grove, CA 95757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Choon-Weng Chan, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 21 years of experience
  • English, Cantonese, Malay and Mandarin
  • Male
  • 1528088937
Education & Certifications

  • Detroit Med Center
  • Akron General Med Center
  • Akron General Med Center
  • DALHOUSIE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital
  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Choon-Weng Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chan works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Elk Grove, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chan’s profile.

Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese, Malay and Mandarin.

20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

