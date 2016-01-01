Overview

Dr. Choo Rhee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 58 years of experience. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.