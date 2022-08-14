Dr. Chonyang Albert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chonyang Albert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chonyang Albert, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Albert works at
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- UnitedHealthCare
After 3 years of not knowing what I had & local doctors' inability to diagnose the issue I was referred to the Cleveland Clinic & Dr. Albert. Within an hour Dr. Albert had it narrowed down to a few possibilities. She set-up tests that day & called me back late on a Friday to let me know the results. From there we set-up a plan of action to treat Cardial Amyloidosis. My left ventricle was working at 30%. One year later it had improved to 42%. A slight adjustment in medication was made & on 8-9-22 my ECHO came back at 50% (normal). At 30% my chances of having a productive life were sketchy now it is promising to say the least. I would highly recommend Dr. Albert.
- Cardiology
- English
- Female
- 1194084202
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ERIE BEHREND COLLEGE
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Cleveland Clinic
