Dr. Cui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chongwei Cui, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Chongwei Cui, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Cui works at
Santa Monica Internal Medicine1245 16th St Ste 303, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 481-4646
Thousand Oaks Pulmonary Clinic/UCLA100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 418-3500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Allergy & Immunology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Cui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cui has seen patients for Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
