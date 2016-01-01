See All Allergists & Immunologists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Chongwei Cui, MD

Allergy & Immunology
0 (0)
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Chongwei Cui, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Cui works at SANTA MONICA INTERNAL MEDICINE in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Internal Medicine
    1245 16th St Ste 303, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 481-4646
  2. 2
    Thousand Oaks Pulmonary Clinic/UCLA
    100 Moody Ct Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 418-3500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives
Nasopharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgM Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Chongwei Cui, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922369008
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • THE FOURTH MILITARY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cui has seen patients for Hives, Nasopharyngitis and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Cui has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cui.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

