Dr. Chonghua Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chonghua Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chonghua Wang, MD is an Interventional Spine Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Cornell University.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
Tricity Pain - Irving1110 Cottonwood Ln Ste 110, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (214) 492-0550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Dr. Wang has been a Godsend! I have had unbearable neck pain for a few years and have visited various specialists and none of them have been as caring, compassionate, and kind as Dr. Wang. He listens to all my concerns and takes the time to answer all my questions. Dr. Wang is also highly skilled and has given me hope and pain relief.
About Dr. Chonghua Wang, MD
- Interventional Spine Medicine
- English
- 1760748859
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Cornell University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.