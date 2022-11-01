Dr. Chong Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chong Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chong Park, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY.
Dr. Park works at
Locations
St. Francis Hospital the Heart Center100 Port Washington Blvd, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 562-6000Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Cardiac Interventional Group16303 Horace Harding Expy Ste 100, Fresh Meadows, NY 11365 Directions (866) 670-6824
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I personally know Dr Park. I had the pleasure working with him and I would trust the hands of this man with my eyes closed. I've always said if If any of my family ir closed friends need a cardiologist, this is someone I would recommend. Thank you Dr Park. You're an awesome guy to work with and an amazing doctor. I no longer work at that facility but I'd see him as my personal cardiologist if I ever need it in the future, hopefully I don't. Thank you for knowing what you know and able to help people. Great bedside manners as well. All in all, amazing doctor and person.
About Dr. Chong Park, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Korean
- 1346387198
Education & Certifications
- Cornell University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Park speaks Korean.
