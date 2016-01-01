See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elkins Park, PA
Dr. Chong Kim, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Chong Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.

Dr. Kim works at Chongduk D Kim MD in Elkins Park, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chong Duk Kim Medical Office PC
    7300 Old York Rd Ste 203, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 635-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Chronic Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Cough
Chronic Sinusitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Pap Smear
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Chong Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1750459350
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

