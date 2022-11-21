Overview

Dr. Chong Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Kim works at Holmdel Medical in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Nosebleed and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.