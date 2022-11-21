Dr. Chong Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chong Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Chong Kim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Locations
Hb. Group Inc.100 Commons Way Ste 701, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 796-0182
Parkmed Associates Inc.300 Perrine Rd Ste 301, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 727-1355
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every one was very nice, Doctor was great , very kind ..it was a good experience would recommend him very highly.
About Dr. Chong Kim, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1265478036
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Ear Ache, Nosebleed and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
59 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.