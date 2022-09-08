Overview

Dr. Chona Huang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Talladega, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Cebu Institution Of Medicine and is affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Huang works at BBH Primary Care Network Talledega in Talladega, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.