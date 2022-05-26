Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chona Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Chona Green, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Locations
Irwin I. Rosenfeld M.d.23121 Plaza Pointe Dr Ste 150, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 586-4113Monday9:00am - 6:30pmWednesday9:00am - 6:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Green began treating me during the pandemic via doxy.me. I have therefore not met her in person. The tele health consultations have been brief but substantive and Dr. Green's treatment has thus far been helpful. She coordinates well with other health care providers and I feel confident in her recommendations. I only wish that other health conditions prohibit her from prescribing more effective medications and that she would be more aggressive with what she can do.
About Dr. Chona Green, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
