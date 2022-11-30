Overview

Dr. Choll Kim, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Kim works at NORTH COUNTY NEUROLOGY ASSOCIATES dba THE NEUROLOGY CENTER in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Herniated Disc and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.