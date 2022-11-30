Dr. Choll Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Choll Kim, MD
Dr. Choll Kim, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Locations
North County Neurology Associates Medical Group31515 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 104, Temecula, CA 92592 Directions (760) 631-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
I was in trouble with an infection that was destroying my cervical spine. Dr. Kim and Dr. Garfin saved me. 15 years later i have No Arthirithis..No pains in winter ( i have metal in my neck) very minor stiffness when cold..an advil solves that. I dont want No One touching my spine if its not Dr. Kim or Dr. Garfin. Period.
About Dr. Choll Kim, MD
- Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1124043765
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- University Of California San Diego Med Center
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Harvard Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- Orthopedic Surgery
