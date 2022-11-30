See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Temecula, CA
Dr. Choll Kim, MD

Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (65)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Choll Kim, MD is a Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway, Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.

Dr. Kim works at NORTH COUNTY NEUROLOGY ASSOCIATES dba THE NEUROLOGY CENTER in Temecula, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spondylolisthesis, Herniated Disc and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North County Neurology Associates Medical Group
    31515 Rancho Pueblo Rd Ste 104, Temecula, CA 92592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 631-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery
Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc
Herniated Disc Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Applied Risk Management Solutions
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Concentra
    • Connecticomp
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • CorVel
    • Delphi
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • GENERAL
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Call Care Management
    • Prime Health Services
    • Reviewco
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Self Pay
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 30, 2022
    I was in trouble with an infection that was destroying my cervical spine. Dr. Kim and Dr. Garfin saved me. 15 years later i have No Arthirithis..No pains in winter ( i have metal in my neck) very minor stiffness when cold..an advil solves that. I dont want No One touching my spine if its not Dr. Kim or Dr. Garfin. Period.
    Rando Miller — Nov 30, 2022
    Dr. Choll Kim, MD
    About Dr. Choll Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Minimally Invasive Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124043765
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Residency
    • University Of California San Diego Med Center
    Internship
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
