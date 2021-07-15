Overview

Dr. Choli Hartono, MD is a Transplant Nephrology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Hartono works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Nephrotic Syndrome and Chronic Kidney Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.