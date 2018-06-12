See All Psychiatrists in Cincinnati, OH
Psychiatry
Dr. Chole Mullen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.

Dr. Mullen works at Integral Insights Counseling LLC in Cincinnati, OH with other offices in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integral Insights Counseling LLC
    1329 E Kemper Rd Ste 4212B, Cincinnati, OH 45246 (513) 283-0004
    Beckett Springs
    8614 Shepherd Farm Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 (513) 942-9500
Hospital Affiliations
  Christ Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Borderline Personality Disorder
Cocaine Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Disorder
Marijuana Addiction
Personality Disorders
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder
Autism
Delusional Disorder
Eating Disorders
Group Psychotherapy
Mania
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Schizophrenia
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 12, 2018
    Dr. Chole Mullen is a great lady, She helped me get my life together. She's a great doctor!
    Peter in Dayton, OH — Jun 12, 2018
    About Dr. Chole Mullen, MD

    Psychiatry
    English, Spanish
    1528023975
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chole Mullen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mullen is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Mullen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mullen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Mullen has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullen on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mullen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mullen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mullen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mullen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

