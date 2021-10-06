Dr. Cho May, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. May is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cho May, MD
Overview
Dr. Cho May, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Simi Valley Hospital2975 Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 955-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She's very detailed and listens to your issues
About Dr. Cho May, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1063805331
Education & Certifications
- Easton Hospital Drexel University Affiliate
- MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. May has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. May has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. May works at
Dr. May speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. May. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. May.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. May, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. May appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.