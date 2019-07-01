See All Cardiologists in Cape Girardeau, MO
Dr. Chizor Iwuchukwu, MD

Cardiology
2.5 (6)
Overview

Dr. Chizor Iwuchukwu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from University of Lagos / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Delta Medical Center, Perry County Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, Southeast Hospital and Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County.

Dr. Iwuchukwu works at Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Center in Cape Girardeau, MO with other offices in Dexter, MO, Sikeston, MO, Poplar Bluff, MO and Perryville, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Center
    371 S Broadview St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 331-6710
    Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Clinic at Dexter
    1300 N One Mile Rd Ste 1, Dexter, MO 63841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 331-6710
    Mdmc Community and Family Practices
    1008 N Main St, Sikeston, MO 63801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 472-7423
    Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Clinic at Poplar Bluff
    2002 Kanell Blvd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 331-6710
    Southeast Heart, Lung & Vascular Clinic at PCMH
    434 N West St Ste 203, Perryville, MO 63775 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 768-3239

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Missouri Delta Medical Center
  • Perry County Memorial Hospital
  • Saint Francis Medical Center
  • Southeast Hospital
  • Southeasthealth Center Of Stoddard County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Heart Disease

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Chest Pain
Dyslipidemia
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Shortness of Breath
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Aortic Valve Disease
Atherosclerosis
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Sinus Bradycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dysphagia
Echocardiography
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Restless Leg Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Table Testing
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm of Heart
Animal Allergies
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atrial Septal Defect
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
First Degree Heart Block
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hemorrhoids
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Impella Device
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Limb Cramp
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Thoracentesis
Thrombolysis
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Chizor Iwuchukwu, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386736379
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY State University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY State University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Lagos / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iwuchukwu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iwuchukwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iwuchukwu has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iwuchukwu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwuchukwu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwuchukwu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwuchukwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwuchukwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

