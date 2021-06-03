Dr. Chizoba Uzochukwu, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uzochukwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chizoba Uzochukwu, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Chizoba Uzochukwu, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny and is affiliated with Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Uzochukwu works at
Locations
-
1
WeCare Medical Associates LLC611 Jefferson Davis Hwy Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 210-3803
Hospital Affiliations
- Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Uzochukwu?
I have been through a lot with my health. I went to a primary doctor and two obgyns none of them listened to me. None of then were concerned or even took the time to explain anything. Dr. Uzochukwu listened. She spent almost an hour with me helping me through my health issues and answering my question. If you are struggling and feel as though no doctor is listening to you, then Dr. Uzochukwu is your go to. I am floored by her kindness and consideration. Thank Dr. Uzochukwu you are diamond in the rough.
About Dr. Chizoba Uzochukwu, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1609083757
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hospital Health Network
- New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Uzochukwu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uzochukwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uzochukwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uzochukwu works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Uzochukwu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uzochukwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uzochukwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uzochukwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.