Dr. Chizoba Okechukwu, MD is an Obstetrics Specialist in Superior, WI. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior.



Dr. Okechukwu works at Champaign Dental Group in Superior, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Counseling and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.