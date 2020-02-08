Dr. Chiu Yuen To, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yuen To is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Chiu Yuen To, DO
Overview
Dr. Chiu Yuen To, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.
Locations
DMC Neurosurgery Clinic - Harper Professional Building4161 John R St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 745-7247
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Trinity Health Livonia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. To take his time to explain everything to you in a manner you can understand. He is a great doctor!
About Dr. Chiu Yuen To, DO
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
