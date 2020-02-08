Overview

Dr. Chiu Yuen To, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Yuen To works at DMC Neurosurgery Clinic - Harper Professional Building in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.