Dr. Chittur Mohan, MD
Overview
Dr. Chittur Mohan, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Jawaharlal and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Locations
Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery240 Middletown Blvd Ste 101D, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Northeast Philadelphia Vascular Surgery9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 312, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mohan is the greatest , he is knowledgable, attentive, considerate and extremely kind and generous with his time and talents definitely would recommend him as a doctor and surgeon you will not be disappointed. Martha Voce a long time patient
About Dr. Chittur Mohan, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1477588259
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospital
- Maimonides Medical Center
- University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Jawaharlal
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mohan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mohan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohan has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohan speaks Hindi and Tamil.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.