Dr. Verma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Chittranjan Verma, MD
Overview
Dr. Chittranjan Verma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Verma works at
Locations
Curahealth Oklahoma2129 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73119 Directions (405) 713-5980Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
Janet M. Spradlin Ph.d. PC1000 N Lee Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102 Directions (405) 713-5913
Hospital Affiliations
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Chittranjan Verma, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
